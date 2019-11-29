LIBERTY — Funeral services to honor Marion's life was conducted 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be at Liberty Memorial Gardens. The family received friends prior to the service on Tuesday from 1:30-2:45 p.m. at the mortuary.

Marion Theodore Entrekin, 82, of Liberty, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Brookdale of Easley. Born in Liberty he was the husband of Sue Entrekin and a son of the late Theodore Clyde and Addie Lee Robinson Entrekin.

He was a 1955 graduate of Liberty High School and later graduated from Furman University. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad.

Mr. Entrekin was a United States Army Veteran of Vietnam and was member of Calumet Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Janet Jameson of Jacksonville Beach, Fla.; two brothers, Waldon Entrekin (Janie), and Carl Entrekin all of Liberty; two grandchildren, Zach Tucker (Kallie) and Nick Tucker all of Jacksonville, Fla.; two great-grandchildren, Kinsleigh and Jackson Tucker; also surviving is a special niece, Karla Entrekin of Liberty.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Miracle Hill Children's Home, 490 S. Pleasantburg Dr., Greenville SC 29607.

The family will be at 145 Entrekin Lane, Liberty. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.