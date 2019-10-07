PICKENS — Mark Lee Martin, 51, of Pickens, S.C., passed away on Sept. 29, 2019.

Born on Oct. 8, 1967, he leaves behind his father, Roy Martin, of Floyd, Va.; loving wife, Juanita Martin, of Pickens, S.C., three daughters; Mary (Wes) Hardin, of Pickens, S.C., Lisa (Bo) Dunford of Hillsville, Va., and Missy (Andy) Hampton of Pickens, S.C.

Mr. Martin is also survived by his son, Jimmy (Chalaina) Moore, of Mt. Airy, N.C., 11 grand kids, seven great-grand kids, and numerous "adopted" grandkids he had met throughout the years.