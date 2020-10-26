1/
Marlene Burke
1939 - 2020
{ "" }
EASLEY — Marlene Browning Burke, 81, of Brushy Creek Road, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, October 16, 2020 at her home.

Born in Pickens County, she was a daughter of the late Willie Lee "W.L." Browning and Martha Chappell Browning.

Mrs. Burke was a graduate of Easley High School. She was a homemaker, a military spouse, and the backbone of her family while her husband was away proudly serving his country. She was a member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church and the We Care Sunday School Class. She also enjoyed sewing, reading, crocheting, and spending time with her family.

Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Charles Eugene Burke; her children, Timothy Eugene Burke of Easley, Tammy Lee Rogers (Timothy) of Liberty, and Thomas Charles Burke (Grace) of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Toby Burke, Tyra Whitlock and Connor Burke; great grandchildren, Abigail, Cooper, Zander, Alora and a great-granddaughter on the way. Also surviving are a sister, Doris Keller (Jim) of Monroe, N.C.; and a brother, Wilton Browning of Kernersville, N.C.

A service to celebrate Mrs. Burke's life will be 2 p.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Monday from 12:30-1:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that donations be made to Church of God Home for Children, P.O. Box 430, Mauldin, SC 29662, an organization that Mr. and Mrs. Burke faithfully supported.

The family will be at the home.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.


Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
12:30 - 01:45 PM
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
OCT
19
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home - Downtown - Chapel
Burial
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main St.
Easley, SC 29640
864-859-4001
7 entries
October 19, 2020
Our deepest Sympathy for all of the family. Continued prayers as well. Love and prayers Junior and Barbara Gray
Haskell JR. Gray
Family
October 18, 2020
So sorry! Just looking at the obituaries and saw this! I graduated from High School with Marlene
Eleanor Orr Roper
Friend
October 18, 2020
Charles know that we are praying for you during this difficult time. God is in control and His Spirit is with you. We love you brother. Gary and Cindy.
Robert Cooke
Brother
October 18, 2020
Loving Memories to a long time special friend. My sympathy to Charles and Family. Heaven just got a little better.
Elma Teat
Friend
October 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Elma Teat
Friend
October 18, 2020
Charles and family, You have my sympathy for the loss of Marlene. She was a shining example of God's love. May God comfort you during this time. Pat Henderson, friend from We Care Class.
Pat Henderson
Friend
October 17, 2020
Charles and family: I know you are hurting over Marlene's going to be with her Heavenly Father, but hold on just a little while and we will join them. What a time of rejoicing that will be. Heartfelt love and prayers. She was a precious lady.
Ruby Greene
Friend
