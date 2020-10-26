EASLEY — Marlene Browning Burke, 81, of Brushy Creek Road, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, October 16, 2020 at her home.

Born in Pickens County, she was a daughter of the late Willie Lee "W.L." Browning and Martha Chappell Browning.

Mrs. Burke was a graduate of Easley High School. She was a homemaker, a military spouse, and the backbone of her family while her husband was away proudly serving his country. She was a member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church and the We Care Sunday School Class. She also enjoyed sewing, reading, crocheting, and spending time with her family.

Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Charles Eugene Burke; her children, Timothy Eugene Burke of Easley, Tammy Lee Rogers (Timothy) of Liberty, and Thomas Charles Burke (Grace) of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Toby Burke, Tyra Whitlock and Connor Burke; great grandchildren, Abigail, Cooper, Zander, Alora and a great-granddaughter on the way. Also surviving are a sister, Doris Keller (Jim) of Monroe, N.C.; and a brother, Wilton Browning of Kernersville, N.C.

A service to celebrate Mrs. Burke's life will be 2 p.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Monday from 12:30-1:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that donations be made to Church of God Home for Children, P.O. Box 430, Mauldin, SC 29662, an organization that Mr. and Mrs. Burke faithfully supported.

The family will be at the home.

