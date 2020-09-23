Marlene McWhorter

SIX MILE — Private graveside services to honor Marlene's life will be held at Liberty Memorial Gardens.

Marlene Blackston McWhorter, 67, of Six Mile, S.C., died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at Anderson Area Medical Center from complications of COVID19 surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Pickens, she was a daughter of the late Roy and Opal Ellenburg Blackston. She was a graduate of Pickens High School, and Southern Wesleyan University. During her working career she worked at South Carolina National Bank, Laurel Hill Nursing Center, Southern Wesleyan University, and later retired from Clemson University. She enjoyed traveling but most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are her husband of 49 years, Boyce McWhorter of the home; two sons, Chris McWhorter (Stephanie) of Anderson, and Brent McWhorter (Angela) of Six Mile; four grandchildren, Alex, Alyssa, Luke, and Ethan McWhorter; five sisters, Joyce Duncan, Sandy Fuller, Diane Parton (Johnny), Wanda Madden (Frankie), Ginger Blackston.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Blackston, and two brothers in law, Calvin Duncan and Dickey Fuller.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Pickens County Meals on Wheels, 349 Edgemont Avenue, Liberty SC 29657 or Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville SC 29605.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.