EASLEY — Marshall Guy Gilstrap, 77, of Easley went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Nov. 6, 2020. Born in Belgreen, Ala., on May 29, 1943, he was the son of the late Ross Clifton and Cora (Holland) Gilstrap.

Marshall retired after 47 years of service as a Weaver with Alice Manufacturing Company (Foster Plant). He was a faithful member of Arial Baptist Church where he served as Deacon, Usher, and Sunday School Teacher. Marshall enjoyed carpentry and woodworking as a hobby and often used his building skills to serve and bless others. He was well known as being "the best cook" in the family and if word got out that food was on his stove then everyone came running. He was a humble and fun loving husband, daddy, and papa who loved spending time with his family but above all he loved reading his Bible and just couldn't get enough of Jesus.

Marshall is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Joan (Holcombe) Gilstrap and two daughters, Melissa (David) Fowler of Easley and Michelle (Chris) Earnest of Dacusville; four grandchildren, Christyn (Jake) Brown, David Fowler Jr., Paul Fowler, and Trey Earnest (fiancée, Oceana Burkhalter); three brothers, Jerry (Betty) Gilstrap, Barney (Kathy) Gilstrap, and Holland (Linda) Gilstrap; two sisters, Corene Gilstrap and Shirley Guthrie; a beloved sister-in-law Pat Holcombe, and numerous special nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Marshall was preceded in death by a brother Willard Gilstrap and two sisters Earnestine Gilstrap and Carolyn McCarley.

Funeral services were, Nov. 10, 2020 at Arial Baptist Church, Easley. Burial followed in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Easley

Visitation was Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

The family is at the home.

Flowers will be accepted and memorials may be made to Arial Baptist Church, 618 Rice Rd., Easley SC 29640.

