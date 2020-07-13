1/
Martha Ferguson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIBERTY — Private services to honor the life of Mrs. Ferguson were Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Burial was at Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family held a public visitation on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the mortuary.

Martha Jean Ferguson, 78, of Liberty, S.C., died Thursday, July 2, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Six Mile, she was a daughter of the late Rev. Ernest E. Stancil, Jr. and Vivian "Adelle" Barkley Stancil.

Martha was a 1959 graduate of DW Daniel High School was later retired from Edwards Middle School She was a longtime member of Praters Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving are her husband of 60 years, Hugh Ferguson of the home; two sons, Mike Ferguson (Patti) of Pickens, Mark Ferguson (Keisha) of Easley; six grandchildren, Shane Ferguson (Hayley), Kayla Corn, Colby Ferguson, Jade Fousek (Trevor), Austin Laney, Christopher Laney; three great-grandchildren, Emmett Corn, Beckett Corn, and Ellie Jane Fousek; four brothers, Herbert Stancil, of Liberty, Roger Stancil, of Easley, Allen Stancil, of Liberty, Rev. Tony Stancil, of Pickens; a sister, Becky Ramey of Liberty.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to her caregiver, Dretha Dorsey for her care, love, and support of Mrs. Ferguson.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Greg Stancil.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com.

Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Liberty Mortuary
30 South Palmetto Street
Liberty, SC 29657
(864) 843-9211
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved