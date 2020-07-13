Martha Ferguson

LIBERTY — Private services to honor the life of Mrs. Ferguson were Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Burial was at Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family held a public visitation on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the mortuary.

Martha Jean Ferguson, 78, of Liberty, S.C., died Thursday, July 2, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Six Mile, she was a daughter of the late Rev. Ernest E. Stancil, Jr. and Vivian "Adelle" Barkley Stancil.

Martha was a 1959 graduate of DW Daniel High School was later retired from Edwards Middle School She was a longtime member of Praters Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving are her husband of 60 years, Hugh Ferguson of the home; two sons, Mike Ferguson (Patti) of Pickens, Mark Ferguson (Keisha) of Easley; six grandchildren, Shane Ferguson (Hayley), Kayla Corn, Colby Ferguson, Jade Fousek (Trevor), Austin Laney, Christopher Laney; three great-grandchildren, Emmett Corn, Beckett Corn, and Ellie Jane Fousek; four brothers, Herbert Stancil, of Liberty, Roger Stancil, of Easley, Allen Stancil, of Liberty, Rev. Tony Stancil, of Pickens; a sister, Becky Ramey of Liberty.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to her caregiver, Dretha Dorsey for her care, love, and support of Mrs. Ferguson.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Greg Stancil.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com.

Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.