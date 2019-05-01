PICKENS — Funeral services to honor the life of Ms. Griffin were April 27, 2019 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Burial was at Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family received friends one hour prior to the service.

Martha Sue Griffin, 75, of 121 Schoolhouse Street, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Rainey Hospice House in Anderson.

Born in Pickens she was a daughter of the late Milledge Hartwell and Floy Chapman Griffin. She retired from Cornell Dubilier and was a member of Bible Baptist Church.

Surviving are two sisters, Trula Bridgeman of the home, and Wanda Davis of Liberty; also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Lavon Parker and two brothers, Hagood Bridgeman and M.H. Griffin.

The family will be at their respective homes. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.