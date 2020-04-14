SIX MILE — A private memorial service for Ms. Henderson will be held Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Due to the current COVID19 health situation, the live stream of the service will available for viewing at 4 p.m. Wednesday by visiting Ms. Henderson's tribute wall at www.libertymortuary.com

Martha Ann Gaines Henderson, 60, of 840 Mt. Olivet Road, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at her residence. Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of Donald C. Gaines and his wife Lori of Liberty and the late Gail Couch. Martha loved to travel and especially loved spending time with her nieces and nephews. She was of the Christian faith.

Surviving in addition to her father and step mother is a sister, Elizabeth McNeely; a brother, Jeremy Gaines and his wife Cindy; a step sister, Leann Roper; a special aunt, Pat Brown; four nieces and nephews, Kristen Rampey, Seth Gaines, Amber McNeely and J.C. Gaines, II; and a great niece, Avayah Bensch.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary and Cremation Services are handling arrangements.