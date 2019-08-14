SUNSET — Martha Romaine Barrett Johnson, 96, of Sunset, wife of the late Bob "Scatter" Johnson, passed away Thursday Aug. 8, 2019, at her home.

Born on Sept. 22, 1922, in Pickens County, she was the daughter of the late Aaron and Tiny Galloway Barrett. She was the business owner of Bob's Place in Sunset, S.C. Romaine loved music, flowers, her friends and bikers. She was a great storyteller and never met a stranger.

Surviving are her daughter, Mona Lisa Johnson; eight grandchildren, Chad, Owen, Weston, Chyenne, Tyler, Shane Porter, Autumn, and Tanya; 12 great-grandchildren, Chanda, Tyler, Brandon, Mitchell, JoJo, Tierra, Americ, Zayn, Chayla, Saguan, Alisha and Lelia. She was also preceded in death by her two sons, Tony Johnson and Timmy Johnson, and one great-granddaughter, Alisha Johnson.

The family received friends on Monday Aug. 12, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home. Funeral services followed at 3

p.m. in the Dillard Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was at Wolf Stake Baptist Church Cemetery in Seneca, S.C.

The family will be at the home of the daughter, Mona Lisa Johnson.

After the services on Monday, friends and family gathered at Bob's Place for a meal. Everyone was encouraged to bring a covered dish.

Dillard Funeral Home, Pickens, S.C., is assisting the Johnson family in making arrangements.