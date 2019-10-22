PICKENS — Martha Ellen Nealy, age 79, of Pickens, S.C., born May 29, 1940 went to be with her Lord on Oct. 19, 2019.

Born in New Hall, W.V., she was the daughter of the late Eugene Buchanan and Chrissie Wachob Buchanan and wife of the late Thomas H. Nealy.

She leaves behind a daughter Jennifer Suddeth (Stuart) of Pickens, S.C., and a brother in law Oliver Nealy (Diane) of Pickens, S.C., and a sister in law Sadie Lee (Wilton) of Pickens, S.C.

Ellen retired from Cornell Dubilier in Liberty, S.C. She was a faithful member of Secona Baptist Church where she was a member of the Lady Sunshine Sunday School Class. Ellen enjoyed her reading, loved working in the yard including cutting her grass and she liked cooking her daughter's favorite vegetable soup. Ellen volunteered her time at Cannon Memorial Hospital covering the front desk.

A graveside service will be held at the Hillcrest Memorial Park, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Interment will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Secona Baptist Church, 234 Secona Road Pickens, SC 29671.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Nealy family.

Online condolences may be sent to www.dillardfunerals.com