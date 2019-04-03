EASLEY — Mrs. Martha Ann Melton Robinson, 81, wife of the late B.F. Robinson, went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, March 29, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late Joseph R. Melton and the late Catherine Crumpton Melton, Mrs. Robinson was a graduate of Liberty High School and retired from the Quilt Gallery of Easley. She later retired from Dacusville Middle School where she worked in the cafeteria for 18 years. She was a member of Nine Forks Baptist Church.

Ann was a member of the Easley Lions Club and a volunteer for the March of Dimes. She had a passion for cooking for family and friends, and was a courageous breast cancer survivor. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Surviving are two sons, Thomas A. Robinson (Susan) of Lexington, S.C., and Benjamin "Ben" F. Robinson of Easley; two daughters, Rhonda Robinson of Easley, and Cynthia R. Patton (Gregory) of Easley; a brother, Gerald R. Melton (Florine) of Greenville; a sister, Norma Jean Smith of Columbia; three grandchildren, Kevin Hamilton, Rebecca Hamilton and Jessica Patton; and three great-grandchildren, Austin McGaha, Nicholas Ford and Karson Hamilton.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Robinson was predeceased by two brothers and one sister.

Funeral services were 2 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019 at Nine Forks Baptist Church with Rev. Stephen Owens officiating. Burial followed in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family received friends from 12:30-1:45 p.m. Monday at the church, prior to the service.

The family is at the home.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.