EASLEY — Martha Richey Jennings Simpson, 95, of the Powdersville Road Community, passed away Dec. 3, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, she was the daughter of the late W. Clarence and Ida Ellison Richey. She retired from the office of Doctors Rogers & Walsh after 26 years of service. She was a faithful member of Rock Springs Baptist Church and worked with the preschool department for 36 years.

Martha was preceded in death by her first husband, Lewis Jennings; her second husband, Bailey Simpson; her son, Anthony Jennings; and her brothers, W.C. Richey and Homer Richey.

Surviving are her sister, Margaret Richey Orr; her niece, Anne Orr Pepper (Fred), all of Easley; and her stepson, Layne Simpson (Phyllis) of Simpsonville.

Funeral services were held Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Rock Springs Baptist Church. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

The family received friends Thursday afternoon from 1:30-2:45 p.m. at the church.

Flowers are accepted.

The family would like to give a very special thank you to Chaplain Paul of Brookdale-Easley Place for his support during this difficult time. Memorials may be made to Halcyon Hospice; Brookdale-Easley Place, or Oakview Memory Care.