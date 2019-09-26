LIBERTY — Martha Ann Wilson, age 77, of Liberty, S.C., was called home by our Lord and Savior on Sept. 20, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born to the late "Chief" Bill and Lucielle Morgan on July 27, 1942 in Easley, S.C. Martha was married to Rodney Wilson and the two of them were proud members of Cedar Rock Baptist Church. She was a devoted Sunday School teacher.

Martha was a home health care aid and took pride in her work. Martha took pride in each person that she served including all those around her. She was a caring person and would do anything to help a person in need. She loved helping her extended family and people in general.

Martha was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She is survived by her husband Rodney Wilson and two brothers Billy and Tim Morgan. She is also survived by a blended family of children, grandchildren and great-grands including children Randy Youngblood, Michael Youngblood, Angie Gillespie (Hoss), Jennifer Reid (Mark), Kelly Nelms (Jimmy), Allison Wilson. She loved nothing more than to be with her family helping out with her 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren with one additional on the way.

Martha was preceded in death by her brother, Daniel Morgan, and sister, June Williams, including a son Mitchell Youngblood and two great-grandsons.

A service was held at Cedar Rock Baptist Church on Sept. 24, 2019 with a visitation at the church before the service. Interment followed at Greenlawn Cemetery in Easley, S.C.

Dillard funeral home is assisting the Wilson family.

Memorials on behalf of the family may be made to Cedar Rock Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be sent to www.dillardfunerals.com