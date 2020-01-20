EASLEY — Mrs. Mary Ann Porter, 78, of Easley went to be with her Lord Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.

Born in Pickens, S.C., she is the daughter of the late Lewis Woodrow Holder and Thelma Murphy Holder Simmons and wife of Cecil Porter of Easley, S.C.

She was a homemaker and a member of Landmark Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Cecil Porter; three sons, Dale Porter (Patricia), Mark Porter (Carol), Stanley Porter (Lois); two daughters, Jan Porter, Gina Stamey (Randy); a brother, David Simmons, and a sister, Pat Raines. Eight grandchildren, Jeffery Porter (Kayla), Justin Porter, Wesley Porter (Erin), Kayla Porter (Travis), Cody Reynolds, Kevin Poston (Nicole) Aaron Porter (Lacey) and Schyler Allen. Mary Ann also leaves six great grandchildren, Peyton Reynolds, Mason Poston, Londyn Reynolds, Avery Poston, Riley Porter, and Carter Towe to share in her memory.

In addition to her parents, Mary Ann is predeceased by a son, Cecil Porter Jr.; a granddaughter, Ashley Reynolds; a brother, Tommy Simmons and two sisters, Joyce Nix and Johnnie Collins

By request of the family, all services (visitation and service) will be private, the family asks that you respect their wishes.

