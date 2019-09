EASLEY — Mary Dawn Barrett, 60, Of Easley passed away August 28, 2019.

She was the daughter of Peggy Baker and the late James Hollin Baker.

Survivors include her husband, Barry Lee Barrett of the home, her children: son, James Dylan Barrett, a step son, Kevin Barrett (Brittany) one grandchild, Skylar Barrett, and two brothers; Jeff Baker (Christy) and Lance Baker.

Mary was of the Christian Faith.