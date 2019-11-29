EASLEY — Mrs. Mary Maddox, born Oct. 7, 1927 passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at the age of 92.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Oris Maddox; her parents, George Fowles, Sr. and Ida Staggs Fowles; and a daughter, Georgia Allen.

Surviving are her daughter, Cheryl Richardson; grandsons, Jeff Richardson (Anita), Adam Allen (Tina), Aaron Allen (Susan); and great-grandchildren, Alden Richardson, Aubrey Richardson, Bradley Allen, Lexi Allen, Josh Allen, Chris Allen and Casie Allen.

She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

A private committal service will be held at a later date in the Chapel of Reflection Mausoleum of Robinson Memorial Gardens.

