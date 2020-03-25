EASLEY — Mary Lou Lipe Maynor, 93, of 101 Mae Avenue, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Manna Health and Rehab.

Born in Asheville, N.C., she was the widow of Carl Maynor and a daughter of the late Albert and Lethia Moser Lipe. She retired from C.T.S. and was a member of Mt. Pisgah Church of God of Prophecy.

Surviving are a daughter, Ann Bailey (Philip) of Easley; a son, Tommy Maynor (Donna) of Easley; two sisters, Betty Jones and Dixie Beachboard both of Asheville; a daughter in law, Sharon Maynor; five grandchildren, Tammy Swafford, Terry Hendrix, Lee Maynor, Charlie Bailey, and Carla Rickman; also surviving are 11 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Carl Steven Maynor, and a grandson, Scott Harwood.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and CDC regulations limiting the size of public gatherings, the family will have a visitation to honor her life at a later date.

