CENTRAL — Mary Howard Taylor Noland, 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her daughter's home on April 2, 2020.

Born August 20, 1924 in Hanover, Va., she was a daughter of the late Mary Ann Hutchison Taylor and the late Howard Winston Taylor. Mary was married to Gilbert Lealand Noland until his death in 1998.

Mary, affectionately known as Grandé, was a kind, generous, and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Stanfield Noland Bridges (William Carroll Bridges Jr) of Central, S.C.; her son, Gilbert Lealand Noland, Jr. of Charlotte, N.C.; three grandchildren, Virginia Bridges Gaulin (G. Vincent Gaulin, Jr) of Pendleton, S.C., William Taylor Bridges of Litchfield Beach, S.C., and Justin Lealand Noland of Charlotte, N.C.; and great-grandson, Laurence Benjamin Gaulin of Pendleton, S.C.

Mary was an active member of Providence Baptist Church and the Martha Iley Sunday School Class in Charlotte, N.C. She began working in the banking industry at Tri-County Bank after graduation from Panama Business School in Hanover, Va., and finished her career as a Personal Banker with Wachovia Bank in Charlotte. Her hobbies varied, from being a founding member of the Hanover Jitter Bug Club, to spending time on the Chesapeake Bay, to being a teacher for Providence Baptist Church Rama Road Tutoring, to extensive world travel with her husband, Gil.

Later in life her favorite way to spend time was sharing her home at Litchfield Beach with family and friends. She loved watching her great-grandson play and called him "Baby Dumpling."

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was predeceased by her two brothers Howard Winston Taylor, Jr. and Richard Henry Caldwell Taylor, and her two sisters Betty Keith Taylor Palmore and Ann Spotswood Taylor Montague.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at her beloved St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Hanover, Va. when it is safe for all her friends and family to gather.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, P. O. Box 441, Hanover, VA 23069 or to the Rama Road Elementary Tutoring Program through Providence Baptist Church, 4921 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211-4002.

