EASLEY — Mrs. Mary Sweet Ramey, 86, wife of the late Jack Lloyd Ramey, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late Edward Grover Sweet and the late Mamie Leona Garrick Sweet, Mrs. Ramey retired from Cornell Dubilier with 45 years of service and was a member of United Wesleyan Church where she loved to sing in the choir and formerly served as the church pianist.

Mary loved her family, and was especially proud of her grandchildren who knew her as Mema. She will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew her.

Surviving are two sons, Stan L. Ramey of Fair Play, and Steve H. Ramey of Easley; three daughters, Sherry D. Ramey of Easley, Janet R. Stansell (J.W.) of Pickens and Angie R. James (Earl) of Liberty; one sister, Effie S. Dobson of Easley; eight grandchildren, Heather, Josh, Stevie, Leona, Crystal, Heath, Daniel and Savannah; eight great-grandchildren, Haley, Devin, Deandra, Dylan, Patrick, Chloe, Mattie and Mylah; and one great-great-grandchild, Peyton.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Ramey was predeceased by three brothers, Lewis, Pete and Walter Sweet; and four sisters, Helen S. Garrett, Lena Holliday, Jessie Bentley and Bernice Owens.

Funeral services will be noon Saturday, April 6, 2019 at United Wesleyan Church, 738 Rice Road, Easley, SC 29640. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

The family is at the home.

