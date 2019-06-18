LIBERTY — Mary Ellen Kay Rogers of Rice's Creek Road, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Rainey Hospice House in Anderson.

Ellen was born Aug. 17, 1923. She was the widow of John Thomas Felix Rogers, Sr. and a daughter of the late Fred Lee and Bessie Gilstrap Kay.

She retired from Alice Manufacturing with 47 years of service as a weaver and was the oldest member of Rice's Creek Baptist Church. Ellen was a wonderful daughter, sister, mother, and farmer's wife. She cooked three meals daily before work, for her son, husband and in-laws (and sometimes farmhands) and left them in the oven for them for later.

Surviving are a son, J.T. Rogers III of the home; a sister, Sarah Lopez (Raul); three brothers, Doyle Kay, Carlyle Kay, and Wallace Kay (Linda); a sister in law, Mary Kay; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by three brothers, Albert, Leander, and Jerrel Kay, three sisters, Mildred Carpenter, Martha Ann "Marcie" Roper, and Frances Fowler.

Funeral services to honor the life of Mrs. Rogers will be conducted 12 p.m. Noon, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow at Rice's Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson SC 29621.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.