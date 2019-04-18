EASLEY — Mrs. Mary Etta Posey Ross, 70, wife of Jerry Cline Ross, went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, the daughter of the late Calvin Posey and the late Barbara Juanita Powell Hubbard, Mrs. Ross was a graduate of Easley High School and worked for Easley Combined Utilities, Bell South and served as office manager for Dr. Buddy Thompson, for twelve years. Mary started a successful career in Real Estate in 1991 and was employed with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services. She was a member of Easley First United Methodist Church and the Path Finders Sunday School Class.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of 51 years, are one son, J. Scott Ross (Becky) of Anderson; one daughter, Angie Ross Falls (Bill) of Greenville; one brother, Dale Posey of Easley; and five grandchildren, Jeromy Ross, Max Ross, Campbell Falls, Walker Falls and Charlie Falls.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road with Reverends Ken Owens and Paul Posey (Mary's nephew) officiating. Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Reflection Mausoleum of Robinson Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 1- 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, prior to the service.

The family is at the home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mary to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 W. Georgia Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family.