EASLEY — Mary Ann Sudduth Stansell, 76, of Easley, wife of the late Bruce Kenneth "Red" Stansell, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, she was a daughter of the late Herman F. Sudduth and Pearl Josie Rampey Sudduth.

Mrs. Stansell was retired from the Pickens County School District, Getty's Middle School and was a faithful member of Rock Springs Baptist Church and the church choir. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed solving puzzles, word searches, reading maps, going to the beach, cooking, gardening and anxiously watching the Clemson Tigers.

A special thank you to Rachel, from Interim Healthcare, for the outstanding and compassionate care given to Mrs. Stansell during her illness.

Surviving are her children, Angela Stansell Willis (Rick) and Bradley Kenneth Stansell all of Easley; grandchildren, Blake Willis and Brett Willis; a sister, Barbara Cameron (Cam) of Fletcher, N.C.; a brother, Troy Sudduth (Joyce) of Easley; a brother-in-law, Joel Simmons of Easley; and many beloved nieces, nephews and extended family.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Linda S. Simmons and a brother, Marvin Sudduth and wife, Violet.

The family received friends Friday, May 3, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Easley with a graveside service following.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Rock Springs Baptist Church, 201 Rock Springs Road, Easley, SC 29642 or Interim Healthcare, 16 Hyland Road, Greenville, SC 29615.

The family will be at the home.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting

RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral HomeDowntown, which is assisting the family.