Mary Stewart

PICKENS — Mary Aiken Stewart, 81, wife of Charles William Stewart passed from this life on Tuesday June 30, 2020.

Mrs. Stewart was born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late Lee Calvin and Effie Anderson Aiken. She was retired from Cannon Memorial Hospital as housekeeping supervisor and she was a member of Keowee Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Charles William Stewart of the home, son Christopher "Chris" Stewart (Jennifer) of Pickens and daughters, Sherry Riggins (Buford) of Pelzer, and Hope Stewart all of Pickens. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Stewart is preceded in death by her daughter Donna Howard and her brother Carol Aiken.

The family received friends at Dillard Funeral Home on Friday July 3, 2020 with funeral services following in the funeral home chapel with The Reverend Bobby Stewart officiating. Burial followed at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family is at the home.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or to Shriner's Hospital for Children at https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.