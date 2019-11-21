EASLEY — Mary Rose Whitaker, 88, of Easley, widow of the late James Edward Whitaker, passed away on Nov. 16, 2019.

Born on July 9, 1931, in Meriden Conn., she was the daughter of the late John Mettica and Immaculatta Valeriay. Mary was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. She was a diligent worker and enjoyed serving her church and community. Mary loved her family and always had the funniest sense of humor.

She is survived by one daughter, Brenda Kickery; two sons, James "Jimmy" Whitaker, Jr., and Richard Whitaker; two step-daughters, Diane Sellers and Darlene Stancil; two step-sons, James "Roger" Whitaker and Donnie Whitaker. She will also be remembered as a loving grandmother and great-grandmother.

Along with her husband, Mary was also preceded in death by her son, Anthony "Tony" Whitaker.

A Mass will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Holy Cross Catholic Church at Noon. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday Nov. 20, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Outreach to the Poor through Holy Cross Catholic Church.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Whitaker family in making arrangements.