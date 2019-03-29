EASLEY — Matthew Edward Graham, 31, of Easley, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

Born in Easley, he was a son of Timothy Winston and Susan Moore Graham. Matthew was a member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church, and enjoyed making jewelry, listening to music, and spending time outdoors.

In addition to his parents, Matthew is survived by one brother, Trent Graham (Kara); his girlfriend, Kelli Atkinson; maternal grandmother, Ruby Ramey; paternal grandfather Rev. Hoyt Graham; and two nephews, Brenton and Tanner Graham.

Matthew is predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Paul Edward Moore; maternal step-grandfather, Robert Ramey; and paternal grandmother Imogene Holder Graham.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Robinson Funeral Home – Powdersville Road with entombment to follow in the Chapel of Reflection Mausoleum in Robinson Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:45 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the funeral home prior to the service.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 309 Pelzer Highway Easley, SC 29642.

The family is at the home.

