EASLEY — US Army Ret. AR-PERSCOM Matthew John Greene, 60, husband of Karen Strand Greene, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.

Born in Sellersville, Penn., he was a son of John Greene and Janice Delong Bocchino, both of Pennsylvania. Mr. Greene was a graduate of Tri-County Technical College and ITT Tech where he received his associate's degrees in Industrial Engineering and Information Technology. He was a Technology Specialist with Toshiba and was a retired US Army Veteran having served in Operation Desert Storm. He was of the Catholic faith.

Matthew had a quick wit about him, loved to make others laugh, and was always there to help anyone in need. He was very proud of his military service, but his greatest love was his family.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 25 years and his parents, are three daughters, Victoria Strand of Easley, Patricia Greene of Hilton Head, and Elizabeth Greene of Easley; three brothers, Mike Greene and Sean Greene, both of Pennsylvania, and Tom Greene of South Carolina; and one sister, Mary Zollo, of Pennsylvania.

Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 in the M.J. Dolly Cooper Veteran Cemetery, Anderson, S.C.

The family is at the home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Matthew to the , 3535 Pelham Road, Greenville, SC 29615 or by visiting their website at .