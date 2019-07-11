EASLEY — Passed Away Wednesday June 19, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina, after a long battle of fighting Cancer.

Mr. Leopard was born in Easley, South Carolina, August 2, 1972.

He is the son of Joe Leopard, (Step Mother Kathy Leopard), Mother Judy Finley, (Step Father Greg Finley.)

Mr. Leopard was of the Baptist Faith, and he attended Rock Springs Baptist Church in Easley, South Carolina.

Survivors Include one brother, Jason Leopard of Greenville, one nephew, Daniel Leopard.

Memorials may be made to Oakridge Community Care Home, 2470 Old Mill Road, Inman, South Carolina, 29349