EASLEY — Mattie Ruth "Pat" Hart, 90, wife of the late James Hart, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late Samuel Pearce Gentry and the late Rachel Idella Sheriff Gentry, she was retired from Alice Manufacturing after forty years of service and a member of Dacusville United Methodist Church in Easley.

Surviving are a sister, Ann Osborne of Greenville; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by brothers, James P. Gentry and Allen L. Gentry; and sisters, Hazel Welborn, Ina O'Dell, and Mae Van Ballard.

Funeral services was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at Dacusville United Methodist Church. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

The family received friends from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at the church, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dacusville United Methodist Church, 1365 Thomas Mill Road, Easley, SC 29640.

