LIBERTY — Graveside services to honor the life of Mrs. Ross will be conducted 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at Kings Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. at the Liberty Mortuary.

Mattie Jo Green Ross 85, of Liberty, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at Manna Health and Rehab. Born in Cateechee, she was the widow of Garvin Ross and a daughter of the late Richard and Pearl Adcox Green.

Surviving are a daughter, Debbie Ninestein of Liberty; two sons, Roger Ross (Cookie) of Pickens, and Kenneth Ross of Liberty; a sister, Edith Stancil of Six Mile; also surviving are eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter Phyllis Cox and several brothers and sisters.

In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to the Pickens County Humane Society, 500 Five Forks Road, Liberty SC 29657.

The family will be at the home of Charlene Wilson.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.