PICKENS — Funeral services to honor the life of Mrs. Dickson were held on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church in Pickens. A visitation was held prior to the service in the reception hall. Burial followed at Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

Maude Timms Dickson, 93, of 181 Cherokee Hill Ridge Road, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at her residence. Born in Winnsboro, she was the widow of Fred Austin Dickson and a daughter of the late Jesse and Emma Roberts Timms. She retired from Allied Signal in Irmo. She loved people and spending time with her friends and she enjoyed square dancing. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Mrs. Dickson leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews as well as many friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by three sisters, Margaret Yonce, Louise Patrick and Christine Thigpen; and three brothers, Leslie Timms, Edward Timms and Harold Timms.

The family would like to express special thanks to loving caretakers, Andrea, Tina, Kim, Sharon and Tamara.

