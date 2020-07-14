Melissa Lesley

LIBERTY — Melissa "Charlene" Lesley passed on July 9, 2020, in her 54th year.

Mrs. Lesley was the daughter of the late Jerry Clinton Morgan and Helen Hooper. She was a loving mother to sons Adam Armstrong (Sarah) of Seneca, South Carolina and Andrew Armstrong (Kelsey) of Liberty, S.C., and daughters Michelle Lesley of Winder, Georgia and LeAnn Lesley of Pickens, S.C. Charlene loved and cared for her precious grandchildren: Natalie, Colleen, Kylie and Colton. She was the former wife of Mitchell Lesley. Charlene is survived by a brother Josh Williams (Angie) of Dacusville, South Carolina and a sister Brandi Williams of Otis, Maine.

Mrs. Lesley is survived by a special friend Rudy Jones of Liberty.

Melissa will always be known by her loving care for her mother and being a caregiver to her precious grandchildren. She loved her grandchildren and they were her world. Her boys will miss her chicken mushroom casserole and cherry cheese cakes. Mrs. Leslie was at one time a business owner. She has many talents. Charlene was a member of Mount. Carmel Baptist Church and recently attended Blue Ridge View Baptist Church.

Graveside service will be held on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 1623 Hester Store Road, Easley, SC, 29640.

Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to a Cancer Society of your choice.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Lesley family.

