1/1
Melissa Wright
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melissa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EASLEY — Melissa Ann Wright, 49, of Easley went to be with the Lord on July 7, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Geraldine Troxell McAbee and Kenneth McAbee.

She is survived by her husband, Matthew Wright; a son Wyatt Matthew Simp Richardson; a daughter Makinley Ann Richardson; and a brother Brian McAbee (Amy); nieces Magan and Kallie McAbee; step children Candice Esuary (Corey), McKenzie Rhoda (Matt) and JC Wright; and grandchildren Boone and Birdie Rhoda and Calhoun Esuary.

Melissa was loved by everyone. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend. She lit up every room with her huge smile and contagious laugh. She will be greatly missed by everyone.

The family received friends on July 10, 2020 at Bobo Funeral Chapel with graveside services following at Sunset Memorial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Bobo Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved