Melissa Wright

EASLEY — Melissa Ann Wright, 49, of Easley went to be with the Lord on July 7, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Geraldine Troxell McAbee and Kenneth McAbee.

She is survived by her husband, Matthew Wright; a son Wyatt Matthew Simp Richardson; a daughter Makinley Ann Richardson; and a brother Brian McAbee (Amy); nieces Magan and Kallie McAbee; step children Candice Esuary (Corey), McKenzie Rhoda (Matt) and JC Wright; and grandchildren Boone and Birdie Rhoda and Calhoun Esuary.

Melissa was loved by everyone. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend. She lit up every room with her huge smile and contagious laugh. She will be greatly missed by everyone.

The family received friends on July 10, 2020 at Bobo Funeral Chapel with graveside services following at Sunset Memorial Park.