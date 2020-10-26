Melva Perry

1/
LIBERTY — Melva Garrett Wooten Perry, 88, formerly of Winding Creek Road, Liberty died Friday, October 16, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Norris surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Six Mile, she was a daughter of the late Robert Vardie and Pearl Waldrop Garrett. She retired from Greenwood Mills. She was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church of Norris where she served in numerous roles.

Surviving are a daughter, Regina Moore(Daniel), of Norris; a grandson, Ben Moore (Brooke) of Greenville; an aunt, Lake White of Central; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Walter Edward "Bud" Wooten; her second husband, Walter Woodrow Perry; a daughter, Angela Elrod; seven brothers, Lloyd, Morris, Fred, Robert (Frog), Hovie, Elsie and Alvin Garrett; four sisters, June Hunter, Velma Walters, Bernice Cater and Una Mae Cater Figueroa.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Johnny and Denise Cook, Linda and Garland Moore, Jill Garrett and Teena Chiarello. for their love and support that was given to Mrs.Perry.

Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
