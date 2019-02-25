LIBERTY — A memorial service to honor the life of Mr. Burns will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Liberty Mortuary.

Charles Melvin "Meatball" Burns, 63, of 232 Liberty Hwy., died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at his residence. Born in Lawton, Okla., he was the husband of Melissa Campbell Burns of the home and a son of the late Charles Austin and Eloise Tompkins Burns. He was a telecommunication engineer for many years and enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Amanda Wood (Travis) of Liberty; two sons, Charles Austin Burns of Lafayette, LA and Ryan Burns (Alicia) of Boiling Springs; three brothers, Sammy Burns of Liberty, Phil Burns of Liberty and Mark Burns of Central; and five grandchildren, Davis and Connors Wood, Alexis and Anna Grace Barbery and Gabriel Burns.

The family will be at the home.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to , 950 W. Faris Road Greenville, SC 29605, or , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

