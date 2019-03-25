EASLEY — Mrs. Oressia "Merle" Berry Smith, 83, wife of the late Tracy Edward Smith, Jr., went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

Born in Orangeburg, S.C., a daughter of the late Collis and Irene Fogle Berry, Mrs. Smith was the retired owner and operator of Kentucky Fried Chicken, Easley and a member of Norris First Baptist Church.

Surviving are a son Richard A. Smith, Sr. (Connie) of Central; a sister, Mary Wetstone of Orangeburg, S.C.; three grandchildren, Richard Allen Smith, Jr., Tracy E. Smith and Harrison Taylor Smith; and two great-grandchildren, Brooke Everly Smith and Graham Hudson Smith.

Funeral services were Thursday, March 21, 2019 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown with Rev. Royce Addis officiating. Burial followed in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

The family is at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Connie Smith.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.