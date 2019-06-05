EASLEY — Michael Paul Bohm, 59, of Easley, passed away May 29, 2019 at his home.

Born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa he was the son of the late Frederick Walter and Anna Marie Kasner Bohm. Michael received an associates degree from Pinellas Technical College in Clearwater, Fla., and was an Electronics Technician with Abbott Laboratories in Liberty, S.C.

He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, especially his nieces and nephews, and playing different instruments.

He is survived by two sisters, Michelle Papke of Fletcher, N.C., and Mindy Maiden (Chris) of Ladson, S.C.; two nieces, Kristina and Caitlyn Papke; one nephew, Benjamin Maiden; one great-nephew, Jaxson Cooper-Papke; his step-mother, JoAnne Bohm; two step-sisters, Andrea Kay and Brook Turpin; two step-nieces, Taylor and Amanda Turpin; and one step-nephew, Jeffrey Kay.

Memorial services were held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in the Chapel of Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road. The family received friends following the service.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com, or in person at Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family.