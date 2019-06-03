EASLEY — Mr. Michael "Pop" Cassell, 72, husband of Becky Sims Cassell and the late Beverly Jean Shippam Cassell, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, the son of the late Arthur Edward Cassell and the late Lois Elizabeth Bowen Cassell, Mr. Cassell retired from Stevens Aviation with fifty years of service and was of the Wesleyan faith. He was a US Navy Veteran.

Pop always had kind words for all and never met a stranger. He was an avid Nascar and Dale Earnhardt fan. Mike loved his family, and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two sons, Stacey Cassell and his wife, Julie, of Easley, and Heath Cassell and his wife , Earlene, of Easley; a step-daughter, Ashley Leitherer and her husband, Jim, of Columbia; and four grandchildren, Hannah Cassell, Griffin Cassell, Parker Cassell and Alexis Leitherer.

In addition to his first wife and parents, Mr. Cassell was predeceased by a sister, Sandra Cassell Nalley.

A celebration of Mike's life was on Friday, May 31, 2019 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

The family received friends from noon until 1:45 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, prior to the service.

The family was at the home of Stacey and Julie Cassell.

Memorials may be made to Homestead Hospice, 3453 Pelham Road, Greenville, SC 29615.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.