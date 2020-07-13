Michael Crumpton

EASLEY — Michael Dwayne "Big Roy" Crumpton passed peacefully on July 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by family, in his 58th year.

Mr. Crumpton was the son to the late Lester Crumpton. He was a loving son to his mother Lola Mae Sentell Crumpton, loving husband to Virginia Crumpton and father to sons Daniel and David Dexter from Pickens, S.C., and to daughter Ashley Westbrooks from Anderson, S.C. Michael was known as "Papa" to his precious grandchildren Kassidy, Kyleigh, Brently, Konnor and Mavric.

He is not only survived by his mother, Lola Mae Sentell, but also his loving wife of 25 years, Virginia Dexter Crumpton. He is survived by a sister, Teresa Carlisle (Jerry) of Pickens, and brothers Tony Crumpton (PJ) of Six Mile, S.C., and Ricky Crumpton (Joy) of Pickens. Also surviving Michael are two special nephews Tyler Carlisle and Zack Crumpton and a special niece, Linda Moore.

Michael was predeceased in death by his grandmother, Lila Sentell.

Michael, known to his friends as "Big Roy" or "Big Mike" will always be known as a man of few words. He enjoyed his solitude but loved his family. Enjoyed camping, fishing but most of all riding his Harley Davidson. Being on his bike is what brought meaning to Michael's world.

Michael worked as a truck driver and foreman in the transportation industry.

A memorial service will be held on Friday July 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home Chapel.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Crumpton family.

Family is accepting to flowers.

Online condolences may be sent to www.dillardfunerals.com

Due to the COVID-19 crisis and in accordance with CDC guidelines, we are limiting the gathering to 50 persons or less in order to protect the health of the Crumpton family, our community, and our associates. We ask that you kindly respect this request for the benefit of all we serve.