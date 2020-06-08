PIEDMONT — Michael Francis Fogarty, US Navy Retired, age 74, passed away on May 25, 2020, at Pelham Medical Center.

Michael was born in Troy, N.Y., to Edward Fogarty and Rita Larkins Fogarty. He received his B.S. from Limestone College.

Mr. Fogarty served 20 years in the United States Navy retiring as a Senior Chief Petty Officer, having served on nuclear submarines and was also a Vietnam War veteran.

He is survived by his wife Judy Fogarty of the home; a daughter, Melissa Fogarty of Easley; two sons, Michael Fogarty (Kim), and Mark Fogarty (Tracy Helms) all of Easley; two sisters, Chris Miller and Peggy Kluszczynski both of South Bend, Ind.; two brothers, Jim Fogarty of South Bend, Ind., and Edward Fogarty of Florida. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Meagan Fogarty and Jordan Fogarty.

The family will host a memorial service at a later date.

You may send a condolence for the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.