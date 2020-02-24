SENECA — Mr. Michael Franklin Howard, Age 80, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Mr. Howard was born in Greenville County and was the son of the late James E. Howard and Mary Virginia Webb Howard.

Survivors include sons Michael Earl Howard (Donna) of Easley, S.C., and Stephen Webb Howard (Susan) of Six Mile, S.C. Mr. Howard is survived by three grandchildren Christopher Howard, McKenzie Howard and Jesse Wayne Howard and one great-grandson Tennyson. Also surviving is a brother James E. Howard of Easley, S.C.

Mr. Howard is a long time member of East Pickens Baptist Church. He loved NASCAR and was an avid Dale Earnhardt Sr. fan. Mr. Howard was a hardworking man that would never give up. He enjoyed spending time at his computer and was willing to fight bears with a single golf club. Inside the family joke. Mr. Howard also loved to joke and kid around.

A chapel service was held on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Dillard Funeral Home. A private burial followed at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Family is acceptable to receiving flowers.

