EASLEY — Mr. Michael "Mike" Kenneth McCoy, Sr., 77, husband of Marlene Masters McCoy, went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, a son of the late Kenneth E. McCoy and the late Thelma Gaines McCoy, Mr. McCoy was a 1960 graduate of Easley High School and later received his Associate degree from Greenville Technical College. Mike retired from the Oconee Nuclear Plant of Duke Power as an Environmental Chemist with twenty years of service. He was a member of Geer Memorial Baptist Church, the American Legion Post 52 and was a US Army Veteran.

Mike had a love and passion for golfing and sports, having refereed High School football, basketball and baseball, along with coaching little league sports for many years. He was an official staff member of the Clemson Football Chain Crew for 20 years, and an avid Clemson fan.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 53 years, are two daughters, Angela M. Jones (Charles), and Jill L. McCoy, both of Easley; and three grandchildren, Michael Charles Jones, and twins, Lydia and Maeve Jones. In addition to his parents, Mr. McCoy was predeceased by his son, Michael Kenneth McCoy, II; and his brother, Joe William McCoy.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from Noon until 1:45 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, prior to the service.

The family is at the home.

Flowers will be accepted and memorials may be made in memory of Mike to the , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605; to Geer Memorial Baptist Church, 911 South Fifth Street, Easley, SC 29640; or to Jones Avenue Baptist Church, 614 Ross Avenue, Easley, SC 29640.

