LIBERTY — Mr. Michael Ward Morris, a resident of Liberty, S.C., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at the age of 68. He was a loving husband, father, and pastor.

He was born in Greenville County and was the son of the late Ellis Guy Morris and Dora Edith Holybee Morris.

Mr. Michael Morris was the pastor of Liberty Christian Outreach Church in Easley, S.C. He was passionate about his faith in God, family, and his church family. He loved spending time with his family, was an avid sports fan who loved watching Clemson football, playing golf, playing the guitar, and spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

He is survived by his wife, Pam Davis Morris of 42 years, a son Michael Ward Morris of Maudlin, S.C., and two daughters Casey Brewington (Christopher) of Easley and Tracy Reece (Thomas) of Liberty, and five beautiful grandchildren: Cason and Calleigh Brewington, Madison, Landon, and Adelynn Reece. He loved and leaves behind his dogs Levi and Gracie.

Mr. Morris was predeceased by his brother, Robert Ellis Morris.

A celebration of Michael Morris' life took place on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at Dillard Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed the service at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family receivied friends at Dillard Funeral Home on Saturday Aug. 29, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Liberty Christian Outreach Building Fund, LCO PO Box 1123 Easley, South Carolina 29641 or PayPal at libertychristianoutreach@gmail.com.

The family was at the home of Christopher and Casey Brewington.

