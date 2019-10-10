LIBERTY — Michael John Ryan, 46, husband of Julie Appenheimer Ryan, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at his home.

Born in Queens, N.Y., he was a son of Patricia Ann Church Ryan of Orchard Park, N.Y., and the late Robert Joseph Ryan.

Michael was formerly employed with Boston Valley Terra Cotta in Orchard Park, N.Y., for 20 years, and prior to his illness, he was a manager with Carter Lumber Company in Easley. He enjoyed camping and spending time with his children and family. He also enjoyed playing the bass guitar, and was a music lover, following Rock and Roll bands throughout the country.

Surviving in addition to his wife of 19 years, are his children, Morgan Elizabeth Ryan, Nora Ann Ryan, Malachi Joseph Ryan and Nicholas Robert Ryan; his siblings, Richard J. Ryan (Carla) of Hamburg, N.Y., Tracy K. Schosek (Rich) of Orchard Park, N.Y., Gerry M. Kelly (Tracy) of Gowanda, N.Y., and James R. Ryan (Jodie) of Hamburg, N.Y.; a sister-in-law, Mary Wilson (David) of Easley; a brother-in-law, Andrew Appenheimer (Heather) of Easley; and 23 nieces and nephews.

The family will gather with friends and family on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 from 1-2:45 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, 305 West Main Street, Easley, SC 29640. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Let There Be Mom, at lettherebemom.org

The family will be at their respective homes.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting RobinsonFuneralHomes.com, or in person at Robinson Funeral HomeDowntown, which is assisting the family.