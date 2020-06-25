Michael Sloan
LIBERTY - Michael Wayne Sloan, 74, of Liberty, S.C., died Friday, June 19, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Union City, Ga., he was a son of the late Thomas Oliver and Jewel Hamil Sloan. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and watching them play. He also enjoyed the outdoors, electronics and talking politics, but he especially enjoyed a good pipe. He was a member of the Church of Christ on 3 & 20 Road in Easley.

Surviving are his wife, Fay Bostic Sloan of Liberty; two sons, Matthew Sloan (Melissa) and Jason Sloan (Brenda), both of Liberty; a daughter, Rebecca Carlos, of Liberty; and five grandchildren, Landen, Micah, Caleb, Gabe and Jessie.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandchild, Kyle Sloan.

No services are planned at this time, however more information and special memories have been shared and can be seen by visiting https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1454703064714206&id=239996776184847

Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.



Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
