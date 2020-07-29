Michael White

LIBERTY — Michael James White I, 52, of Liberty, S.C., died Friday, July 24, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House in Anderson.

Born in Easley, he was the son of Ann Fisher White and the late James Larry White.

Surviving in addition to his mother are his wife Melissa White of Liberty; a son, Michael James White II (Nikki) of Easley; three daughters, Ashley Burgess (Jab), Aimée Hovis (Tyler), Tammy Jones (Brody) all of Easley; eight grandchildren, Michael III, Grayson, Emma, Lauren, Ella, Ryan, Brody and Natalie; two sisters, Amanda Cater-White of Liberty, Larrie White of Easley; and his step-mother, Carolyn White of Liberty.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a baby sister, Tammy Melissa White.

Memorial services to honor Mike's life will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary.

Due to the current COVID19 pandemic, seating for the service will be limited and social distancing will be observed. The livestream of the service will be available at 2 p.m. on Thursday by visiting his tribute wall at www.libertymortuary.com.

