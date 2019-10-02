EASLEY — Mrs. Deborah Michelle Yeager Eldridge, 45, wife of Matthew Dennis Eldridge, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.

Born in Anniston, Ala., the daughter of Jack Wade Yeager of Greenville and the late Deborah Ann Armstrong Yeager, Mrs. Eldridge was a Registered Nurse with Greenville Hospital System and of the Baptist faith.

Michelle had a passion for her nursing career and her photography, but her greatest love was her family.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of 26 years, her father and step-mother, Lorrie Yeager, are two sons, Zackary Chase Eldridge of Anderson and Devin Wade Eldridge of Easley; two daughters, Haley Elizabeth Eldridge and Gracey Michelle Eldridge, both of Easley; a brother, John David Yeager of Anderson; and two grandchildren, Allison and Kaden Eldridge.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

The family is at the home.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.