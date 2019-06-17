EASLEY — Graveside services to honor the life of Mr. Franks were conducted 2 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at Liberty Memorial Gardens. No visitation is planned.

Michael Vincent "Mike" Franks, 64, of 207 E. 2nd Avenue, died Tuesday, June 11,2 019 at his home. Born in Easley he was a son of the late James and Agnes Saunders Franks.

He loved his family and his old music.

Surviving are a daughter, Gidget O'Kelley of Liberty; a son, Michael Franks of Easley; two sisters, Judy McCall and Kathy Johnson both of Easley; four grandchildren, Scott Lenning Jr., Chance O'Kelley, James Franks, and Joseph Ryzak; also surviving are two great-grandchildren, Ricky and Betty Franks.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Jean Bagwell and June Marcus, and two brothers, Ronnie and Russell Franks.

The family will be at their respective homes.

