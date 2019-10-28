EASLEY — William Michael "Mike" Johnson, 77, beloved husband of Ellen Spencer Johnson, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

Born on Nov. 30, 1941 in Greenwood, S.C., he was the son of the late William Hazel Johnson and Sybil Jones Johnson.

Mike was graduate of Erskine College. He was retired from sales in the automotive chemicals industry. He also was a member of Russell Community Church in Greenville, Elder and former member of Easley Presbyterian Church and proudly served his country in the United States Army Reserves.

Mike Johnson never met a stranger. He saw each person as Jesus does — worthy, lovely, and valuable. Over his 77 years on earth, by example, he taught so many people how to show kindness and decency to all — especially his children, Jamie and David, who believe they are the luckiest kids in all the world to know his love as a father. He gave them an earthly example of the love of The Father — and that love is what they are clinging to at this time.

He adored his wife, Ellen. They were married 49 years — together 50 — marrying exactly one year from the day they met. They devoted their life together to God and family, each supporting the other, in ways big and small. After Ellen was called to return to teaching at Easley High School, Mike made breakfast so that at precisely 7:10 the family could sit down together. In the busyness of those years, they reserved a time for family. Breakfast ended with a family devotion and each taking a turn in prayer — starting the day solidly grounded.

Ellen supported and loved Mike in a myriad of ways, but spending nearly 20 New Year's Eves sharing her husband with hundreds of people is a vivid example. Mike's passion for music began at an early age, having some of the earliest mixed tapes ever known, which he shared with his little sister, Gloria, and young cousins. His dreams of performing the beach music he loved were realized when he became a founding member of the locally loved band, The Flashbacks. They played shows all over the state, as well as in N.C. and Georgia. They were nominated for a CAMMY Award (Beach Music's Grammy) and Mike, as male lead vocalist, got to sing with some of his all-time favorite musicians. We are pleased to report that his ultimate dream of singing with Elvis is now in progress. The Flashbacks played many, many shows, weddings, and festivals and were always booked on New Year's Eve. Ellen finally got Mike to herself just a few years ago, when he stepped away from the stage.

Mike is survived by his wife, Ellen; his children, William David Johnson and wife, Shayna, of Johns Island, S.C., and Jamie Johnson DeMoura of Mt. Pleasant, SC; grandchildren, Cally and Cannon DeMoura, Remley, Rhett and Vera Johnson; and a sister, Gloria Johnson Causey and husband, John, of High Point, N.C.

"Mikey," as he was called by his grandchildren, loved many things in his life: Ellen, Jamie, David, Shayna, his grandchildren, sister Gloria and her husband John, his band, his friends, going to meetings of the Possum Club, running into friends at the Post Office and Publix on Wednesdays, his sweet tea (not too sweet, thank you), tomatoes in every form and fashion, his view of the mountains from his favorite chair, the birds that came to visit him, his customers from his career in sales, Edisto, his family near and far on earth and in heaven, family poker games during the holidays, his brothers and sister-in-law, phone calls just to talk, fairness, laughter, Clemson, and

his faith. Mike ended nearly every conversation be it with family, friends, or frequently, complete strangers with a prayer … and the family covets yours for them at this time.

If you knew Mike Johnson, you were blessed — as you have witnessed the impact and beautiful spirit of one of God's truest servants. He was not famous, streets will not be named after him, and his life won't be found in history books, but on the day he joined heaven, the celebration was deafening as he was welcomed home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Mike to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org