EASLEY — Mike S. Livingston, 62, husband of Marcia Wamsley Livingston, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Born in Walterboro, S.C., he was the son of Ina Camlin Livingston and the late Lanier Stokes Livingston. He was a graduate of Clemson University and retired from Fort Hill Natural Gas after 23 years of service. He was a member of Easley First Baptist Church.

Surviving, in addition to his wife Marcia, and his mother, Ina, are his son, Stephen T. Livingston and his wife Shelby, of Greenville; two brothers, Sid Livingston and his wife Donna, of Wilmington, N.C., and Don Livingston and his wife Dana, of Plano, Texas; and his grandson, Wilkes Thomas Livingston.

We respect and appreciate those who wish to pay their respects to Mike, but due to the current health care crisis and vulnerabilities of some of Mike's close family, we regret that we will not be holding a visitation in order to maintain the health of all of our friends and family.

Private services will be held at Robinson Memorial Gardens, Chapel of Reflections Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brain Support Network, PO Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026; or CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001.

