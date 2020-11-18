EASLEY — Milas Galloway Jr. (Junior) formerly of Sylva, N.C., but currently resided in Easley, S.C., went home to be with Jesus on Sunday Nov. 8, 2020.

Born in Jackson County, N.C., he was the son of the late Milas Jackson Galloway and Olivia Bowen Galloway.

Junior was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. He loved going to the Asheville Farmer's Market and selling his Christmas trees and Wreaths.

He is survived by his children: Vetta Lesley (Steve), Patsy Chandler (Johnny), and David Galloway all of Easley; step-children: Eddie Sellers, Wanda Sellers, Delane Crowe (Tim), Karen Galloway all of North Carolina and Marty Galloway of Easley; six grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren and one step-great-great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his second wife, Eloise; and third wife, Mary Sue; sisters Almer Owen, Bessie Owen, May Owen, Mary Jane Galloway; brothers Cos Galloway, Algie Galloway, Allen Galloway, Arthur Galloway, Ford Galloway; and grandson Ryan Galloway.

Graveside services were held Nov. 13, 2020 at Wolf Mountain Cemetery. Friends were received after the funeral at the graveside.

Pallbearers were Chet Lesley, David Wilson, Blake Wilson, Owen Wilson, Chad Crowe, Dallas Crowe, Braxton Crowe, and Andrew Snyir. Honorary Chandler Ducker.

Appalachian Funeral Services of Sylva, N.C., is serving the family.